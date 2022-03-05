March is a month dedicated to supporting women’s empowerment! Women should prioritise self-care by pampering themselves. What better method to accomplish this than Exotic chocolates? Give yourself a taste of couverture chocolates, such as LUXE TREATS CHOCOLATES, COUVERTURE CHOCOLATE BOX, CHOCOLATE BOUQUET, TRULY EXQUISITE HAMPER, TRULY CHERISHED HAMPER

LUXE TREATS CHOCOLATES – WOMEN’S DAY SPECIAL

INR- 550

This International Women’s Day get your special woman to savour a delicious array of premium chocolates in exotic flavours. Nestled in an artisanal box, these cocoa butter-rich couverture chocolates are a true connoisseur’s gift to delight the most discerning. SMOORs Luxe Treats make it that perfect way to convey your love and appreciation. Shop online on smoor.in or visit your nearest SMOOR store.

COUVERTURE CHOCOLATE BOX – WOMEN’S DAY SPECIAL

INR- 1375

SMOOR’S Couverture Chocolate Box – 16 exquisitely handcrafted pralines, to pamper every mood of that special woman in your life. A beautiful Women’s Day Special Gift – Pralines made with real couverture chocolate and honest ingredients, to uplift every exclusive moment with her. Gift it to all those true and real women who bring in so much happiness and joy in your life. Walk into the nearest SMOOR lounge or buy them online @ smoor.in

CHOCOLATE BOUQUET – WOMEN’S DAY SPECIAL

INR- 1800

For the women who brought in so much brightness in your life, SMOOR’s Chocolate Bouquet is the brightest gift ever. Chocolate lollipops, evenly coated with smooth chocolate and neatly wrapped in red and gold. Energetic and bold, just like her. Gift it to every special woman in your life. SMOOR’s Chocolate Bouquet – Gifts for mother, sister, wife, girlfriend, and daughter. Buy these bouquets on SMOOR.in

TRULY EXQUISITE HAMPER

INR- 1800

The special women in your life deserve some really exclusive treats. Show your appreciation by presenting them with SMOORs Truly Exquisite Hamper to celebrate Woman’s Day. Elegantly assembled – wellness barks, choco-treats, center-filled cookies, and much more. The well-designed red tin box will stay with those special women as a memento of your thoughtful gift. Shop online on SMOOR.in or visit your nearest SMOOR store or signature lounge.

TRULY CHERISHED HAMPER

INR 2800

SMOOR brings to you the Truly Cherished Hamper, your perfect gift for that special woman in your life to celebrate International Women’s Day. Be it for your mother, sister, wife, daughter or girlfriend, the celebratory hamper, packed with an assortment of SMOORs stellar and indulgent treats, is sure to impress one and all. You might not be able to buy just one. Shop online on SMOOR.in or visit your nearest SMOOR store.