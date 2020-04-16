Essential Products from Amazon to your Doorstep during the Lockdown

1. Kla Ekta Parboiled Premium 1121 Parboiled Basmati Rice, 10 Kg

For 3-4 Persons take 200 gms of rice, 1.25 Ltrs of water. For 5-6 Persons take 300gms of rice, 1.8 Ltrs of water. For 8-10 Persons take 500 gms of rice, 2.7 Ltrs of water.

Cooking Method:1) Soak for 20-30 Minutes before Boiling. 2) Take water thrice the quantity of rice. 3) Boil in wide pan. 4) Drain and rinse. 5) Add little Ghee as per taste and serve.

2. Goodricke Castleton Premium Darjeeling Tea Bags-100 Tea Bags

Darjeeling Black Tea, Single Estate. Ingredients: Darjeeling Tea-100%;; Package Contents: 100 tea bags. Package Contents: 100 tea bags.

3. Aashirvaad Superior MP Atta, 5 kg

It is 100% Whole wheat chapati flour. No Maida Added. Ashirvaad Atta is made from the choicest grains – heavy on the palm, golden amber in colour and hard in bite. The dough made from Aashirvaad Atta absorbs more water, hence rotis remain softer for longer.

4. Eastern Combo of Ethnic Gujarati with Undhiyo, Bardoli Ki Khichdi and Gujrathi Kadhi, 60 g and Kitchen King and Amchur Powder, 100 g Masala (Pack of 5)

These are Gujarati masalas which are rich in exotic taste.No added flavours. Enjoy the explosion of flavors in your mouth, as you taste the rich, exotic taste of this gujarati delicacy. No added preservatives.

Superior waSH and effective on hard water, softening/conditioning and brightens the clothes. WaSHing machine friendly and no residual after waSH. No itching on the skin. Guards fabric color and natural rose fragrance.

6. MDH Turmeric, 500 g

It is rich in spices and makes food tasty and delicious.

7. Dabur Sanitize Hand Sanitizer | 60% Alcohol Based Sanitizer (Lemon)- 500 ml

Ayurvedic formulation from the India’s most trusted Ayurvedic brand. Instantly Kills 99.9% germs without the use of soap & water. On the go protection from germs and infections Protects from the germs transferred from direct contact with an infected person or from an external source. Rinse free & Non Sticky. Available in 3 fragrances – Regular, Lemon & Strawberry

Soak the dry rice vermicelli in water at about 25 degrees for about 20 minutes until pliable. Drain and rinse again with cold water. Can be used in a stir-fry, soup vermicelli or salad rolls. Gluten free Product. Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container. Rice Vermicelli is a thin white noodle made from rice.

9. Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil, 5L (South)

National brand. Used finest quality ingredients. Suitable for all foods.

10. Ragu Cheesy Double Cheddar Sauce, 453 g

Features cheddar, parmesan and romano cheese. Great in ragu cheesy Joes and on a variety of dishes. A great taste your whole family will love.