Enjoy a tropical twist this winter at Ministry of Crab

Introducing some magical sweetness with a velvety Coconut Crème Brûlée! Don’t let chocolate hog the glory – especially with so many other incredible flavours around. This New Year, Ministry of Crab brings a tropical island twist to the french dessert introducing the Coconut Crème Brûlée.

Delve into a rich crunchy-and-custardy delight made using rich coconut milk and baked in a fresh coconut. Crack the caramelized sugar coating to taste the velvety smooth and creamy custard within. Sounds dreamy, right?

Give your diet a miss for a taste of some tropical magic delight at Ministry of Crab !

What: Coconut Crème Brûlée

Price: Rs. 425++

Where: Ministry of Crab, 442, Chitrakar Dhurandar Marg, 14th Rd, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052

