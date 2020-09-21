Discover the Perfect Halloween Drink

ADVERTISING

Some suggest that Halloween is all about candy. But, grown-ups are looking forward to delicious glasses of witch’s brew.

Halloween for some is a celebration when you can dress up as a superhero, or maybe a witch, and go trick and treating. But, Halloween is also the time for parties and gathering!

With one of these frightful-delicious cocktails, this Halloween will be lots of fun. Read on to learn about some great drinks you can make for Halloween.

Boozy Screamsicle Shakes

With these delicious shakes, you can get your party started early! For this drink, you will need 6 Oreos, finely crushed, 1 qt. of orange sherbet, milk, 8 oz. vanilla vodka, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and orange and black sprinkles.

On a small shallow pan, pour 2 teaspoons of chocolate sauce. Place a second small plate with Oreo crumbs. First, dip the serving glass rims in the chocolate sauce, then in the Oreo crumbs.

In a mixer, combine the sherbet, milk, and vodka and blend them together. Drizzle the inside of each serving glass with some chocolate sauce, then fill with the milkshake. Garnish and sprinkle with whipped cream, and the leftover Oreo crumbs.

Poison Apple Cocktails

Put a spell on your guests with this wonderful cocktail! But be warned, to achieve the mad swirly effect, the glitter must be thoroughly mixed up, so if you do not have a cocktail shaker, try a blender!

For this drink, you will need apple cider, cranberry juice, 2 oz. fireball, 1 oz. grenadine, 1/4 tsp. edible gold glitter, and ice.

In a cocktail shaker, mix all the ingredients, then fill the shaker with ice. Shake for about 30 seconds, before the contents are mixed and the shaker is cold. Pour it in a glass and serve.

Color-Changing Margaritas

In these margaritas, the hidden ingredient is cabbage. Don’t worry — you won’t taste a bit of it and it is merely used to get the stunning fluorescent fuchsia.

Purple cabbage is usually used to create natural Easter egg dye, but it works in these delicious margaritas just as well. You will need purple cabbage (sliced), 250 ml of water, 8ml tequila, 3 oz. Squeezed lime juice, triple-sec tequila, 1 lemonade, 4 lime wedges, and salt.

Place the cod in a large heat-proof tub. Pour the boiling water over the cabbage. Let it sit for 5 minutes before the water turns deep blue. Strain the cabbage and let it cool down with water.

Move it into ice trays when water is no longer hot. Freeze, 4 hours, until firm. Mix triple-sec tequila, lime juice, and lemonade in a medium pitcher or measuring cup. Wet rims of lime wedge glasses and salt dip. Place the purple ice cubes in the glass and split the margarita between the glasses.

Glow in the Dark Jell-O Shots

These Jell-O shots are a total game-changer. Use pure tonic water, and water to make these shots shine, but fair warning, it will make the shots a bit more bitter.

For this drink, you will need, tonic water, 2 packages of Jell-O (two flavors: pineapple and orange), water, and vodka.

Make your first layer: pour one cup of tonic water over high heat into a bath. When it has boiled, add the Jell-O pineapple mix. Then, add in half a cup of water and half a vodka cup until the mixture is dissolved. Stir to blend.

Refrigerate

Pour the Jell-O into shot glasses, filling them up about 2/3 of the way. Place in the fridge for 30 to 35 minutes to chill. Create the second layer: Start making the orange Jell-O as they set it, using the same procedure used for the Jell-O pineapple.

Cover each of the Jell-O pineapple glasses with Jell-o orange mixture. Return the shots to set-up fridge, 2-3 hours.

Conclusion

To take on these recipes, you don’t need to be a pro bartender. All these Halloween drinks are incredibly easy to make and best of all, even more pleasant to drink.