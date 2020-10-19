Discover the Best Thanksgiving Appetizers

ADVERTISING

It is so much better to wait for the turkey (and all those holiday-worthy sides) when you have a few tasty pre-dinner bites to snack on. With these fun-but-classic appetizers, such as our turkey cheese ball, pear tartlets, and stuffed mushrooms, pull out all the stops for your Thanksgiving guests.

The turkey is the main attraction when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, but that doesn’t mean that your pre-dinner bites and sides can’t be big winners either. There are many ways to please your guests prior to getting to the bird, beginning with the pre-meal appetizers.

With one of these tasty Thanksgiving appetizers that are super savory and will tide your visitors over until the central course is finally served, you can start the holiday off on the right foot. That is why, from dips and deviled eggs to cheese logs and crostini, we have rounded up the best Thanksgiving appetizers.

Image Source: Betty Crocker

Hot Spinach and Artichoke Dip

This easy-to-make appetizer can be completed in 15 minutes. Boil the spinach and artichokes in 1 cup of water and drain until tender—discard liquid. In a microwave, heat cream cheese for 1 minute or until warm and fluffy. Stir in the remaining ingredients and serve hot.

ADVERTISING

Roasted Pumpkin and Goat Cheese Crostini

Look no further if you’re looking for a tasty appetizer that is sure to please your guests! This crostini is filled with taste. It takes a short time for planning, but it’s worth it! If you like, top with additional pinches of goat cheese. This recipe can be completed in 40 minutes and is suitable for 8 servings.

Mini Cheese Popovers

Go for these mini cheesy popovers when in doubt. They’re super fast and totally scrumptious to make. This deliciously savory party appetizer or snack is made with these cheesy, fluffy little bites. You can share this dish with up to 10 individuals for 1 hour of preparation.

Smoky Red Pepper Hash Browns

Need a last-minute appetizer? These red pepper hash browns will do the trick. The light spicy kick and crispy feel that they have are ideal.

To prepare these hash browns for a crowd, our trick: individual patties that are baked instead of fried. Make them up to 2 hours in advance and reheat for 10 minutes, or until warmed through, in a 350-degree F oven.

Gouda and Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed mushrooms are quite an appetizer favorite, but by adding crab to the mix, Striped Spatula adds a seafood twist. These rich Crab Stuffed Mushrooms are a great appetizer or side dish for any occasion, with sweet lump crabmeat, Gouda, and Dijon.

The shriveled little mushrooms sit in a pool of oil, spilling out almost all of the crab and cheese around each cap. The mushrooms themselves are rubbery, and the filling almost entirely tastes like spicy mayonnaise.

French Onion Tartlets

A bite-sized appetizer has just become your favorite soup. A rich caramelized onion mixture, aka the perfect swap for French onion soup, fills these flaky phyllo cups.

For all of your party requirements, these French Onion Tartlets are the perfect appetizer. These poppy savory bites are ideal for all occasions, whether it be for holiday celebrations or dinner parties or lavish soirees, or even weddings.

Image Source: Erren’s Kitchen

Conclusion

As you wrap-up the main course, the precursor to Thanksgiving, will hint at what is to come and keep your family happy. Case in point: this year, these bite-sized snacks, dips, and sliders will add lots of variety to your menu.