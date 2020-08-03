Discover the Best Salad Dressing Brands

ADVERTISING

We all know that the best way to prevent excessive weight gain is to eat healthy foods. This means eating more greens and less junk food. Chicken and fish are also great alternatives to red meat and processed food products.

When it comes to healthy eating, salads are always a safe option. Combine your favorite meat and veggies into one tasty dish. For a little more flavor, be sure to use a salad dressing.

You can either make your own salad dressing or buy one at your nearest grocery store. If you are buying one, be sure to choose the best brands with the right nutritional values. We have rounded up our favorite salad dressing brands in the article below.

Bolthouse Farms Chunky Blue Cheese Yoghurt Dressing

This tasty product uses a protein-rich yogurt to maintain a low fat content. Any salad dressing with a high fat content is not good for your health and you should always try to avoid them.

When choosing the right salad dressing for you, find out the amount of fat it contains before you make a purchase. In this dressing, the combination of blue cheese and yogurt make up 2 grams of protein per serving.

It also has a low calorie value which will help you stay healthy. Calories are the main enemy of your body and therefore you want to keep it as low as possible. This impressively healthy salad dressing costs just $4.79.

The nutritional values of this product, for a serving of 2 tablespoons, include 2.5g of fat, 1g of saturated fat, 35 calories, 1g of carbs (1g of sugar, 0g of fiber), 135 mg of sodium, and 2g of protein.

Bragg Vinaigrette

Bragg Vinaigrette is an organic dressing with apple cider vinegar as its main ingredient. Apple cider vinegar is linked to a number of health benefits such as weight loss, suppression of appetite, and even clearer skin.

This dressing is sweetened with liquid aminos and a dash of organic honey. The taste is then balanced out with black pepper which is also a good source of sodium. Bragg Vinaigrette traces its origins to France.

In Britain, it is simply called ‘French Dressing’ and it was first used in 1969. The company also make Bragg apple cider vinegar.

Nutritional properties per serving include 7g of fat (1g of saturated fat), 80 calories, 20mg of sodium, 4g of carbs (2g of sugar, 0g of fiber), and 0g of protein.

Organic Girl Avocado Cilantro Vegan Vinaigrette

This product boasts a beautiful creamy flavor made from avocados and cilantro. It also includes lime juice and jalapenos for that extra kick. It is a popular choice for vegans and vegetarians.

If you love guacamole, then add this dressing to a Mexican-style salad for a memorable dish. It costs approximately $4.99 depending on the store.

This product contains 120 calories, 13g of fat (1.5g of saturated fat), 2g of carbs (1g of sugar, 0g of fiber), 80mg of sodium, and 0g of protein, per serving.

Final Remark

Salads are a great option for healthy diets. Not only are they packed with vital nutrients and vegetables, but they can also be super tasty too.

With the right salad dressing, your salad will taste really good. From spicy options to popular yogurt dressings, be sure to find one that suits your own taste preferences and dietary needs. Before you buy any salad dressing, ensure that the calories are low with no added sugar and less fat.