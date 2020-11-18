Discover the Best After-School Snacks for Kids

ADVERTISING

It can be demanding to get back into the swing of things after the summer break and back into schedules. It’s best to keep it easy, enjoyable, and delicious when it comes to feeding your children.

As an after-school snack, you might default to crackers and peanut butter, granola bars, or a slice of fruit. And seriously, there is nothing wrong with those options. But you can provide some other healthy options too.

Mainly illustrate some of the food groups that your children can need more of, such as veggies and protein. Here’s how you can prepare these three after-school snacks for your children!

Homemade Sunflower Butter Recipe

Cinnamon Sunflower Butter, sweet and salty, makes nut butter a satisfying and allergy-friendly stand-in. But take a taste of our Cinnamon Sunflower Butter before you carry yet another ham and cheese sandwich!

This creamy spread from sunflower seeds gives nut jars of butter similar nutritional advantages and tastes but is not shared. Plus, even though you love peanut butter, once, in a while, it’s good to turn things around.

Yes, at most grocery stores, you can purchase sunflower butter. But for a couple of reasons, we like to keep it new in our kitchen. First, there is a little more sugar in the commercial varieties of sunflower butter than we would like.

Second, compared to whole sunflower seeds, they’re usually costly. And third, there are delicate monosaturated and polyunsaturated fats in sunflower seeds that quickly turn rancid after grounding.

Green Julius

Sweet citrus and creamy-packing in Greek yogurt and spinach for a balanced boost- this is the frothy Green Julius. Anything you can feel confident about is the healthier edition. Whole oranges are better since you get more fiber and carotenoids than just juice. And we use milk and plain Greek yogurt for some protein to make Julius creamy.

It’s a super easy procedure to create a Green Julius. All you have to do is add 2 oranges, peeled, 1 banana, on the ripe side, 1/2 cup of your preference of milk, 1/2 cup of plain Greek yogurt, 1 teaspoon of vanilla, 2 cups of packed spinach, and a handful of ice to a blender.

Now, mix it all up for a few minutes before it’s all mixed and the Julius is frothy. Serve immediately!

Best Bran Muffin

The outer part of a grain is Bran. It is high in vitamins, fiber, and even omega fats! Generally, the Bran is removed when grains are processed, leaving the grain void of many of the nutrients inherited from that food.

However, we can grind up the part that is removed and use it for baking! For a full meal, serve these bran muffins with fruit and milk or yogurt. Also, they are perfect as snacks.

For 20-30 seconds, pop one in the microwave, and you have a warm and tasty tiny muffin that tastes as fresh as the day you made it. They really freeze well. Only store them in an airtight container.

These muffins are loaded with fiber, and constipation can be a real issue for some children. You can make the recipe as it is, or we like to add other stuff to mix it up occasionally. You can add fruits like blueberries.

Conclusion

Take a walk around your grocery store and look for shelf-stable snack foods. This ensures that without refrigeration, the food will remain fresh and wholesome as long as the box is unopened.

You have a ton of options when it comes to making healthy foods at home. It doesn’t matter what the mealtime is, you can make anything you want as long as it is nutritious. You can make a breakfast item for a snack if you want.