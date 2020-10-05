Dine in Elegance at the Be Our Guest Restaurant in Disney World

ADVERTISING

You can expect to see many variations with all the improvements coming to the Walt Disney World Resort, whether in the attractions, the hotels, stores, and even the restaurants. One of these improvements is taking place at the Magic Kingdom’s super-popular Be Our Guest restaurant.

Since the Beast opened its massive castle gates to tourists during the Magic Kingdom Fantasyland expansion in 2012, Be Our Guest Restaurant has been a fan favorite. It continues to enchant guests with its unique fairytale atmosphere.

Before the kitchen becomes a table-service restaurant for dinner, guests will feast on French-inspired fare that is counter-service for breakfast and lunch. Here’s everything you need to know about this magical dining experience!

Image Source: The Medium

What You Can Expect

Located at the foot of Beast’s Castle in Fantasyland, Be Our Guest Restaurant is an expansive and elegant dining destination. Guests will experience an environment made for memories, whether they are having lunch or dinner.

Be Our Guest offers 3 meticulously designed dining areas, each designed to immerse our guests in Beauty and the Beast’s heartwarming mystery and romance:

ADVERTISING

The Grand Ballroom has a magnificent ballroom with its high, domed ceiling, chandeliers, and snow-laced Gothic arches; go for baroque.

has a magnificent ballroom with its high, domed ceiling, chandeliers, and snow-laced Gothic arches; go for baroque. Dine in the Beast’s mysterious research of the West Wing , if you dare, and maybe you’ll even spy on his enchanted rose.

, if you dare, and maybe you’ll even spy on his enchanted rose. Get caught up in the romance of Belle’s private library, inspired by the larger-than-life Belle and Beast dancing figures, in the Castle Gallery.

Ambiance

You will then cross the bridge to the rocky facade, complete with a flowing cascade, to reach the castle of the Beast. Massive lamp posts are kept up along the way by gothic-style gargoyles, and giant lion statues guard the doors.

On the left is a stunning mosaic of Beauty and the Beast when you walk inside, and on the right is a hallway of knights in armor. You will continue through the foyer to reach the Grand Ballroom when it is time to sit down.

Prices

Be Our Guest Restaurant now provides lunch and dinner following the reopening of Magic Kingdom, all of which feature the same three-course fixed price menu. It costs $62 per adult and $37 per child, ages 3 to 9. Previously, fast-service options were breakfast and lunch, while dinner was table-service only.

While not considered an official experience of character dining, the Beast makes a unique appearance when he walks around the restaurant and welcomes each of the dining rooms.

An early dining reservation was highly sought after and difficult to come by before the COVID-19 closure, as the restaurant will typically be fully booked 180 days in advance.

After the reopening of the Magic Kingdom, it has now become more comfortable than ever to make a lunch or dinner reservation (although note that the Advance Dining Reservation window is now 60 days).

Menu

As for the appetizers, you can start your three-course meal with four different options.

Toasted Crouton, Gruyère, and Provolone-French Onion Soup.

Bisque Maine Lobster-garnished with Crème Fraîche and poached lobster.

Mixed Field Greens (plant-based)-brittle hazelnut and seasonal fruit with a vinaigrette of stone fruit.

Chicken Liver Pâté, shaved Serrano ham, chorizo sausage, Fun Ridge Cheddar, Truffle Tremor and Stilton Blue with seasonal garnishes-Various Meats and Artisanal Cheese.

For the main dish, here are their best entries.

Tenderloin, herb-salted pork, crispy pork belly, seasonal vegetables, pork juice, and candied pecan juice.

Robuchon Yukon potatoes, seasonal vegetables and Cipollini marmalade with red wine glaze, Center-cut Filet Mignon-

Poulet Rouge Ham, a ham glace, savory bread pudding, and seasonal vegetables

Roasted tortellini of corn and spinach (plant-based)-roasted relish of corn and peppadew, rainbow cauliflower and asparagus, maize nage.

Sea Scallops Pan-seared-seasonal risotto with butter and wild mushroom sauce

Other Selections

Entrées

Grilled Beef Tenderloin

House-made Macaroni and Cheese

Pan-seared Chicken Breast

Side Selections

Sautéed Zucchini

Wild Rice

Steamed Green Beans

Sweet Potato Wedges

Reservation

In addition to a verified reservation for dining, in-park dining at table-service restaurants includes a reservation for the park and valid admission to the same park on the same date for each person aged 3 and up in your group.

Reservations for dining do not guarantee access to the park. Check out their availability schedules here.

Image Source: Disney Parks

Conclusion

Although the quick-service options for breakfast and lunch have been eliminated, you can now see the Beast at lunch and dinner instead of just at dinner. The restaurant is fancy enough to make a meal feel like a special event there, but not so extravagant that in your theme park clothes, you would feel underdressed.

It is certainly recommended to take your time eating and walking around the restaurant in a leisurely way so that you can observe all the details!