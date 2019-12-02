Conrad Bengaluru Introduces ‘Sunday Sundowner’ with the launch of a New Sunday Buffet menu at Tiamo

Sundays are splendid when spent with close ones sharing laughter, drinks and a lavish spread of Mediterranean food. Tiamo, the alfresco dining outlet by the pool side has introduced Sunday Sundowner with the best of food, music and the most picturesque view set at the heart of Bangalore.

Soak in the best vibes and groovy music with a glass of champagne, single malt or cocktails while you enjoy the sumptuous spread of Mediterranean dishes. Indulge your taste buds to a mezze platter and salad spreads such as Thyme scented mushroom Garlic pickle marinated in olives and homemade sun dried tomato Pesto and zucchini. For the main course dig-in to roasted chicken leg, Seabass Grenoblaise Nicoise vegetables, Grenoblaise sauce, Ratatouille crepe and Vegetables tagine. Enjoy the sunset with mouth-watering dessert options curated by Executive Sous Chef – Pradeep Rao and team.

That is not all! Indulge yourself in some delicious cocktails by the lake facing pool side and watch the sun setting with your friends and make it an unforgettable evening. Sing along and jive to the melodious tunes as the live music picks up pace and the skyline and the city lights come together to light up like a beautiful wallpaper

You can end the exquisite Sunday sundowner with some A la Carte options on the menu. So, make your next Sunday a ‘fun-day’ at Tiamo with the gang at Conrad Bangalore!

Place: Tiamo, Conrad Bangalore

Cost of the Afternoon Buffet: Non-Alcoholic Brunch: 3000++

Alcoholic Brunch: 4500++

Champagne and Single malt Brunch: 6000++

Time: 2:00 PM Onwards