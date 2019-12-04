Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Rakhee Vaswani awarded BBLUNT Most Stylish Chef of the Year at Food Food Awards 2019

Following the success of Food Food Awards last year, India yet again witnessed top chefs and restaurateurs who gathered to honour nation’s leading personalities from the Food and Beverage industry across multiple categories. MasterChef India judge and chef Ranveer Brar and celebrity chef Rakhee Vaswani were adjudged as the BBLUNT Most Stylish Chef of the Year in Male and Female category respectively. Ranveer was presented with the award by Alyona Kapoor while Rakhee was felicitated by Sujit Patil, Vice President & Head of Corporate Brand and Communications of Godrej Group.

BBLUNT has always been regarded for its experimental approach and eccentric outlook. Synonymous to the brand values, BBLUNT Most Stylish Chef of the Year – Male & Female, was bestowed to those chefs who have been embracing international trends, whilst adding a personal zing to their style.

Ranveer Brar on receiving the award said, “If I have to sum up my personal style in two words, it would be comfortable and real. BBLUNT’s philosophy of individualism and ensuring the only person you look like is yourself is exactly what appeals to me as well. I am humbled to have received this award and it’s great to know that my effort to strike the right balance between comfort and style has been acknowledged by a brand that is a trend-setter in the industry themselves. From a styling perspective, I would also like to appeal to people to wear clothes made from Indian cotton. This sustains our cotton industry, which ultimately benefit the cotton-growing farmers.”

The female recipient of the award, Rakhee Vaswani, widely recognised for equipping Bollywood celebrities with culinary skills added, “I am thrilled to receive this award from BBLUNT. The daily hustle leaves very little time for personal grooming. But I have recently realised that it is very important to prioritise your health and fitness in the mix. When you feel good, you tend to look good so this award has come at a good time to help me stay motivated in my endeavours.”

Starting with a chain of salons, BBLUNT, now, offers premium hair care and styling products range in partnership with Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL). Its portfolio comprises of shampoos and conditioners, dry shampoos, at-home hair colour, Men’s styling products and a host of styling products for women that include Spotlight Hair Polish, Repair Remedy Leave-in cream, A Curl Defining Leave-in cream, Anti-Frizz Leave-in cream, Shine Serum, Volumizing Spray and Heat Protection Hair Mist. These are available across premium beauty and modern trade stores as well as e-commerce portals and specialist beauty stores. On the salon front, BBLUNT is gearing up for a geographical expansion within India.

