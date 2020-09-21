Check Out These Great Holiday Drinks

ADVERTISING

Winter is coming, and what better way to celebrate the holidays than with a Christmas drink to warm ourselves up? And, we are talking about cocktails!

Cocktails have to be extra festive this time of the year. If you need something to wash all those Christmas cookies down with, or you’re looking for a more complicated recipe to serve at your annual Christmas party, you can probably find it here on this list.

Here are a few all-time favorite cocktails that are perfect for the holidays. Read on to learn more about these drinks.

Image Source: VinePair

Sugar Cookie White Russians

The ingredients for this cocktail include 1-1/2 oz Tito’s Handmade vodka, 1-1/2 oz coffee liqueur, 4 oz milk, ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract, 1 sugar cookie, ice, ⅓ cup of whipped cream, and red and green sprinkles.

First, remove the frosting from one sugar cookie and crush it onto a small plate with small crumbles. By spreading a little whipped cream around the rim and then gently rolling in the cookie crumbs, prepare a large cocktail bottle. Fill the brim of the glass with ice.

A cocktail shaker then adds vodka, coffee liqueur, vanilla extract, and milk. Shake vigorously until sprinkled and then pour over ice into your cocktail bottle.

Sprinkle with the leftover whipped cream, then add more cookie crumbs and seasonal sprinkles. Put a straw in, then drink and enjoy!

Holly Jolly Christmas Citrus Cocktail

Not all drinks for Christmas have to be creamy, which is proved by this light, refreshing citrus drink! This was inspired by the winter citrus all in season.

Sweetened with ginger beer, this drink is decadent on freshly squeezed citrus juice, made boozy with a combination of vodka and St. Germain (elderflower liquor).

You will need 2 ounces of vodka, 1/2 an ounce of St. Germain (elderflower liquor), 1/3 cup of freshly squeezed clementine or blood orange juice, ginger beer, pomegranate arils, and 1 sprig of fresh thyme or mint.

First, fill a bottle of ice with cocktails. Add vodka, clementine juice, and elderflower liquor (if used). Then, throw ginger beer on top, and attach the thyme or mint and the pomegranates.

Black Christmas Cocktail

You can mix this classy-looking twist ahead of time. It’s a Black Manhattan with a hint of Allspice Liqueur. For this drink, you will need 8 ounces of Rye, 4 ounces of Averna, and 2 ounces of Allspice Liqueur.

You will also need 4 dashes of Angostura bitters, or other aromatic bitters, 4 dashes orange bitters, 2 ounces of water, and a brandied cherry garnish, which is optional.

Combine all of the ingredients in a big, spouted mixing glass, such as Pyrex, which can handle at least 16 ounces, stir to combine, and then funnel into a top swing bottle.

Keep refrigerated until ready for serving. Portion out ~3.25 ounces into a cocktail cup for one cocktail. Then, top it with cherry brandy if you wish.

Driven Snow Cocktail

A moist, crunchy gingerbread cookie to dip in it is the only thing this rum-based beverage wants. For this drink, you will need finely-crushed candy canes, 1 and 1/2 oz. of white chocolate liqueur, 1 oz. blackstrap rum, 1/2 oz. ginger liqueur, ice, and water.

First, sprinkle in water on the rim of a bottle, then put in finely crushed candy canes. In a cocktail shaker, mix white chocolate liqueur, blackstrap rum, ginger liqueur, and ice. Vigorously shake, then strain to prepared bottle. If desired, serve garnished with a gingerbread cookie, bite-size!

Sparkling Pear & Orange Champagne Punch

Image Source: The Spruce Eats

Serve a crowd with the fizzy, fruity punch that is so smooth! You will need 1 (750-ml.) bottle chilled sparkling wine, softened pear nectar, 2 tbsp. orange bitters, an ice ring (optional), and strips of orange zest, for serving.

Combine sparkling wine, pear nectar, and orange bitters in a punch bowl. Top it with an ice ring (optional). Then, serve with strips of orange zest.

Conclusion

A festive spirit gives the holiday season a delicious and necessary reason to put your cocktail mixing game to the next level. Please put on your Christmas grooves and get mixing and serve up some delicious drinks!