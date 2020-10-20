Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur talks about ‘How to bring the magic of outside food with home-made food’ on ‘Jelimals Immunoz: Kid Me Not’

ADVERTISING

Shares his tricks on the live webinar about how food can be made interesting for children

National, 19 October 2020: Jelimals, ITC’s confectionery brand in the Jelly segment, has shifted its portfolio offerings to Jelimals Immunoz- jellies fortified with 2 key nutrients Vitamin C & Zinc that help support the immune system amongst children. A serving of 2, great tasting jellies per day will ensure kids get 50% RDA of Vitamin C & 15% RDA of Zinc, both essential ingredients which help support the immune system. The brand enjoys a loyal following amongst kids in the confectionery category which is driven by excitement & innovation. The pandemic-led, unprecedented rise in demand for immunity supporting products paved way for the need to safeguard children through the category and the product’s launch comes as a natural progression to enable support towards their welfare in the present context.

Data gathered by InfoLeap Market Research & Consultancy LLC for Jelimals Immunoz from 364 children, aged 8-12 years across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata revealed that even though a vast majority of children, 86% feel that their mother is putting extra effort in the kitchen to make new & interesting food, 92% of them still miss the experience of eating outside food/eating in a restaurant. If given a ‘Superpower’ 74% children would utilize it to ‘Save People (56%) & Find Cure (18%)’ from Covid-19 with concern for parents & family (38%) being foremost for the children. This followed by saving humanity including doctors, soldiers, friends, animals and testing individuals for the virus.

To discuss the findings and how adults can help make the transition towards Come-Back, fun and exciting for children, the brand hosted an exclusive webinar with experts, parents and kids Jelimals Immunoz: Kid Me Not. Father & Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur, Mother & Actor Sameera Reddy, Child Artist Aaryan Prajapati and Artist & Anchor Karan Wahi championed the discussion.

Link to the Webinar – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRuL0vhKL2Q&t=9s

In the backdrop of the current times when hygiene and safety are of paramount importance in every family, Chef Kunal Kapur shared personal insights, instances and anecdotes on how to prepare fun and tasty home-made food for kids that are alternatives to outside food. Among the most celebrated names in the Indian culinary world and a food wizard, he elaborated and emphasized on how ‘ghar ka khana’ gained relevance during this lockdown, beside sharing tips on how to jazz up regular everyday meals.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Anuj Rustagi, COO – Chocolate, Coffee, Confectionery & New Category Development – Foods, ITC Ltd, said, “It is our endeavour as a kid’s focussed brand to support the health of kids with our products by giving them a daily dose of vitamin C & Zinc. And we are doing this in the “Jelimals’ way” – making this fun and engaging for both parents and kids much like our ‘Do the 5’ video. We are delighted to have Chef Kunal Kapur talk to consumers through our platform Jelimals Immunoz: Kid Me Not and share hacks on how mother scan spice up the fun quotient for their children through exciting dishes, without compromising on the nutritional and health benefits”.

Commenting on the collaboration, Chef Kunal Kapur said, “Even in the most difficult times, food has been a comforter for children and adults alike. The disproportionate surge in search for interesting recipes, videos and experiments in the kitchenare all a testament to this analogy. With the lockdown, individuals got creative with the essential options available in their kitchen or in the fridge to cook-up exciting meals that would not only satiate hunger but also nourish the soul. Mothers especially have been exploring trendy variations to dishes or broadening their culinary creativity to make food exciting for children which has also become a mainstay during the lockdown. I am very happy to be associated with Jelimals Immunoz’ s initiative which focuses on bringing fun back into children’s lives. I am sure the platform’s innovative yet playful approach towards tackling children’s requirements in the present times will strike a chord with the viewers”.

Jelimals Immunoz will be available in 2 SKUs, 30 gms and 108 gms at respective price points of Rs 10 & Rs 50.

The packs will come loaded with benefits of fun fruit flavours, exciting toys, double layer packaging while the Rs 50 pack also comes with a zip lock pack. The product will be available pan-India across retail outlets, modern trade and e-commerce platforms.

