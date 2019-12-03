Celebrating Mexican Cuisine with Chef Colibri Jimenez in collaboration with Chef Vikas Seth at Sanchez and Sriracha Indiranagar

Globally-renowned Mexican Chef Colibri Jimenez will be hosting a curated five course Mexican dinner at brought to you by CRED Experiences at Sanchez and Sriracha Indiranagar in collaboration with Chef Vikas Seth on the 8th of December. Renowned for preserving Mexican culinary traditions and part of Netflix’s show ‘The Final Table’, this is Chef Jimenez’s first visit to India where she will be showcasing her culinary expertise in modern Mexican cuisine. This dinner is brought to you by CRED Experiences and produced by Gold Rush in association with Lounge Hospitality.

The dinner will start with an appetizer, Red Salsa Enchilada with pickled onions and fresh cheese inspired by Oaxaca culture. This will be followed by the Shrimp Ceviche or Butternut Ceviche. Then there are the special Asian Tacos made from cilantro pancakes with a choice of soy pork belly chunks or black bean chilli vegetables and topped with Sriracha’s secret sauce. For mains there is the Pink Fiesta Mole with options of chicken or beetroot. The mole is cooked with pomegranate and pine nuts and served on special occasions in Central México. The meal will end with Mexican Vanilla and Honey, a dessert made from Greek yogurt, butter crumble and raspberries filled with white chocolate cheese cream.

Chef Colibrí Jiménez has been in the industry for 11 years. She’s created the company @AventrutaGastronmica which is dedicated to the investigation and preservation and promotion of ancient Mexican culinary traditions. Colibrí has travelled around the world cooking real Mexican food. This year she has been an invited judge at Master Chef México and last year she was one of only 24 chefs selected worldwide by Netflix to participate in their new culinary contest ‘The Final Table’.

Get in touch to register yourself soon, limited spots only!

DATE: Sunday, 8th December 2019

TIME: 8 PM

VENUE: Sanchez Taqueria & Cantina, Indiranagar I Sriracha Robata & Contemporary Pan Asian Dining

COST: INR 2000 all inclusive

REGISTER: +91 96060 71430