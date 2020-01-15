Celebrate this year’s harvest with a Pongal Special at Dakshin Rasoi

Marking the end of the winter and the return of the harvest season, join us with family and friends as we give thanks for the abundance of food and love through a Pongal feast. Savour the spirit of the harvest festival over a Pongal ‘Traditional Meal’ at Dakshin Rasoi this Wednesday, 15th January to Friday, 17th January 2020.

Dakshin Rasoi is all set to take you through the lanes of Tamil Nadu, through a menu of harvest-inspired creations. The highlight of the traditional meal is the Pongal Special made with freshly harvested rice and moong dal tempered with Ghee in a clay pot leaving you with a sense of wholesomeness and joy bubbling over. You can also enjoy Mini Tadka Idlis, Sambar, Chutney, Vegetables, Pickle and Buttermilk as part of the meal. End this sweet celebration with a sumptuous bowl of traditional Payassam

Missing home or just looking to enjoy a traditional meal this Pongal, Dakshin Rasoi serves you your favourite soul food!

What: Pongal at Dakshin Rasoi

When: Wednesday, 15th January to Friday, 17th January 2020

Timing: 11am to 11pm

Price: Rs.199++

Where: Dakshin Rasoi – outlets at Eleven Kitchens, CR2 Mall and Korum Mall