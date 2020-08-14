Celebrate Independence Day With Myprotein’s New Products

ADVERTISING

Myprotein, world’s leading online sports nutrition brand is launching four new products for its protein lovers. These products are launched keeping in mind Indian palate and seasonal delight.

They are introducing their bestselling Impact Whey Protein (IWP) Mango in limited edition packaging, Impact Whey Kulfi and Birthday Cake flavours. Myprotein is saluting the spirit and valor of the Indian army by bringing to you the special and exclusive Freedom Boxes dedicated to all the heroes who have protected our nation on the borderline with sheer dedication.

Myprotein’s IWP is crafted using premium whey, and provides 21g of protein per serving. They also include protein-building essential amino acids – 4.5g of BCAAs and 3.6g of glutamine to help consumers achieve their fitness goals. The product contains only 1.9g fat, 1g carbs, and 103 calories, making it ideal for those looking to lose weight in a healthy way.

IWP – Mango

ADVERTISING

IWP – Kulfi



IWP – Birthday Cake Flavour

The IWP Mango, a refreshing summer flavour, is being introduced in a bespoke limited edition design in green and saffron hues. The IWP Kulfi and Birthday Cake flavours are sure to satisfy those with a love for desserts, who put their health objectives first.

Speaking about August’s new launches, Esha Singh, Managing Director-India & Emerging Markets, said, “Myprotein has become the world’s Number One online sports nutrition brand by always putting the customer first. We are always on the lookout for new ways to serve the Indian market. Our recent releases have met with a great response, and that is why we wanted to mark August and Independence Day in a special way. The launch of the Freedom Box and IWP’s new flavours is a show of our commitment to always assist in the country’s fitness goals.”