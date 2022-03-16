Celebrate Colourful Holi with some of these Natural Colourful Gifts

Holi is a festival of colors. Playing with colors gives us immense joy. The colors being used nowadays are made from harmful chemicals. It is really important for us to use organic and natural colors. Colors made from natural products do not harm our body. Holi is a festival where you give colorful gifts to your loved ones as gifting is one of the finest ways to show your love to your loved ones. We have curated a list of colorful and healthy items you can give to your loved ones.

Vegan Ice creams

Holi is incomplete without sweets or desserts. We recommend The Brooklyn Creamery, a leading healthy ice cream brand which has launched four new flavours to their already existing range of exciting dairy and non-dairy low-calorie chocobars. Do not forget to try out their colourful low calorie Soho Berry ice cream which is coated in smooth white chocolate and topped with crunchy strawberry bits to give you a fun surprise in every bite! (Contains 89 calories per serve, 60% lower fat and no added sugar, preservatives, artificial sweeteners or colors). Berry lovers, it’s time to delight your taste buds with this low-cal Soho Berry chocobar.

Milkshakes

Protein & Calcium are essential for women, & here’s the best way to gift her the goodness of health deliciously. Rich in calcium & immunity strengtheners, Phab’s Protein Milkshakes contain 17g Protein & zero added sugars! Thick, rich & creamy, these shakes are available in three refreshing flavours; Strawberries & Cream, Classic Chocolate & Cold Coffee. Gift goodness without the guilt this Holi.

Organic Plant Protein, For Everyday Fitness – Unflavoured

This green colored jar will remind you of veganism. This Protein supplement is a vegan product. No sugar or any preservative has been added while making it. It is also cholesterol free. This product helps in boosting immunity and in fast recovery. Products from Oziva are purely made from Plants.

Yogurt

Yogurt has many health benefits. Cocoberry offers frozen yogurts. It has probiotics that are really beneficial for our body. This product is a healthy alternative choice. It has a wide variety of toppings. It helps in digestion and strengthens our immune system.

Fruits

Fruits are one of the best sources to maintain the nutrients in your body. The only requirement is that they should be fresh. They are low in calories, high in vitamins and minerals, and high in fiber. Eating fruits regularly reduces the risk of heart diseases, inflammation, etc. IG Wrapple Street Fruitisserie is a unique concept brought to the culinary world. Backed by the family business that backs the fruitesserie — IG International—it has been importing fruits for almost five decades. Tucked in the bylanes of Bandra on Waterfield Road is a pretty Fruitisserie (think fruits and sweets). They offer you innovative fruit desserts made from healthy fruits like- Blueberry truffles, Blueberry Ganache, Brownies, and many more. These colourful wrappples are dipped by hand in chocolate to create a mouthwatering treat which are packed in a decorative gift box ideal for giving to your loved ones.