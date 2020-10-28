Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes: A Healthy Alternative to a Hearty Classic

ADVERTISING

This recipe for cauliflower mash is the perfect low-carb replacement for mashed potatoes. The trick to making smooth and creamy steamed cauliflower? CREAM CHEESE!

The cream cheese brings the delicious richness of mashed potatoes that you may be lacking. Would you like to accelerate the process? You can buy and boil the pre-riced cauliflower the same way. This will lead to making the mash even cleaner. It is the ideal, lighter alternative to the classic food of comfort.

A smooth, tasty, and balanced alternative to conventional mashed potatoes is cauliflower mashed potatoes. Mashed cauliflower does not taste exactly like potatoes, but it has the same silky texture and is fantastic. Learn this healthy dish right here!

Image Source: Care Touch

Are Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes Healthy?

Cauliflower is an extremely nutritious crop and is an essential nutrient source. It also includes unique plant compounds that can minimize the risk of several diseases, including cancer and heart disease. Also, it’s friendly and surprisingly easy to add to your diet for weight loss.

Cauliflower Vs Potatoes

Cauliflower has very low-calorie content and high vitamin content. Almost every vitamin and mineral you need is present in cauliflower. Cauliflower, which is good for optimal health, is very high in fiber.

On the other hand, potatoes are filled with vitamins and minerals, although the nutritional quality can be influenced by the variety and preparation method. Potatoes are a good source of antioxidants, reducing the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers from chronic diseases.

Before making any recommendations, however, further human-based research is needed. There is resistant starch in potatoes, which can help decrease insulin resistance. This will, in turn, help boost the regulation of blood sugar.

It is possible to make cauliflower mashed potatoes up to 3 days in advance and keep them in the refrigerator. Cauliflower mashed potatoes can become your favorite side dish with these low calorie, low carbs!

How to Make Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients

1 cauliflower medium head (3 lbs / 1.3 Kg) trimmed and cut into florets

Garlic 3 cloves

1 tablespoon of Virgin Olive Oil Extra

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/8 teaspoon of black pepper, freshly ground

For garnish: chopped fresh thyme, extra virgin olive oil, freshly ground black pepper, homemade flavored salt

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add the garlic and cauliflower and cook for about 10 minutes until it’s tender. Drain, return it back to the hot pan, and let it stand with the lid on for 2 to 3 minutes.

Move the cauliflower and garlic to a food processor, add the olive oil, salt and pepper, and purée and blend until smooth. ( A potato masher or hand blender may be used, too).

may be used, too). Add the salt and pepper to taste.

Garnish with fresh, chopped thyme, salt, pepper, and a splash of olive oil.

Serve immediately. For up to 3 days, you can store the mashed cauliflower potatoes in the refrigerator.

Per serving, it contains 110 calories, 4 g protein, 9 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 8 g fat, 4.5 g saturated fat, and 115 mg sodium.

Modifications You Can Do: Make It Thicker

Add plain Greek full-fat yogurt, which will add texture, flavor, and thickness. You can use a hand potato masher, not a food processor (a food processor would make it smoother), for more texture.

To help thicken, throw in a few real potatoes, but preserve much of the cauliflower mash.

For the additional binding, add a little more grated parmesan cheese.

Decrease the amount of almond milk that is used.

To get more texture and thickness, allow the cauliflower to cool before blending.

Image Source: iFOODReal

Conclusion

Mashed cauliflower may be low in carbohydrates, but it tastes just as good as standard mashed potatoes. The trick lies in flavoring them to take them from bland to mouthwatering with just the right ingredients. If you haven’t done this before, cauliflower mashed potatoes can make you fall in love!