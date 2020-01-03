Catch the best plays in town this weekend at MLR Convention Center JP Nagar – Khelaghor and Sadiccha-r Rangbadal by SmaranniK Theatre

SmaranniK Theatre Group, a Bengaluru based registered Bengali theatre group was established on 2nd June 2012. The theatre activists have been cultivating the culture of theatre for over 7 years in the Garden City, are once again coming with the two fabulous plays ‘Khelaghor’ and ‘Sadiccha-r Rangbadal’.



The play ‘Khelaghor’ is based on the legendary drama, Henrik Insen’s “A Doll’s House”. Khelaghor is an outstanding play presenting an ensemble of the legendary actors at the Sangeet Natak Academy Awardee Sri Debsankar Halder, Chaiti Ghoshal, Biplap Bandopadhay and Anjana Basu on one stage. This play will showcase the real patriarchy of our society.

Sadichha-r Rangbadal, the Bengali translation of Mahesh Dattani’s ‘Where there is a will’. This is directed by Sayandeb, a renowned personality who is known to stage humorous plays with powerful messages. This play was applauded for its pleasing sense of dialogue and thorough characterization to which anyone will fall with the twist and turns and as well as the shades of characters.

Come and experience the best plays and its rare opportunity to watch an outstanding work as this.

In four years, SmaranniK produced 4 full-length plays, organized 4 theatre festivals and was invited to 10 International and National Theatre Festivals.

Where: MLR Convention Center, JP Nagar

When: 4th January, 2020

Time: 3:30 and 7:30 pm