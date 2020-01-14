Binge on lip-smacking winter super-foods at Taftoon, this season

Craving a hearty and sumptuous meal that reminds you of winter in Punjab? Well, we’ve got news for you! Taftoon is introducing a special Thaal from 15th January to 15th March so you can gorge on your favorite Punjabi dishes to your heart’s content!

The winter thaal comprises of some delectable dishes like Palak Bhatua ki Dal, Sarson Ka Saag, Makki Ki Roti, White Butter, Ghee chawal, Jaggery. These dishes will not only tantalise your taste buds but they are also bursting with nutrients. End your meal on a sweet note with Gajrela.

So, grab the gang and make sure you have ample space in your tummy while you head to Taftoon Bar & Kitchen to relish their Winter Thaal!

When: 15th January – 15th March

Where: Taftoon Bar & Kitchen, Mumbai

Contact: 022 49735748

Price: Rs 650++