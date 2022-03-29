Beyond Designs Bistro Launches Unique Breakfast in Bed Concept

Beyond Designs Bistro is a unique concept restaurant where food meets art, delighting its patrons with experimental fare and artisanal baked goodies. The charming French-styled bistro presents meticulously crafted Modern European cuisine, along with some lip-smacking Asian fare. They have launched a unique Breakfast in Bed concept that lets you wake up to a scrumptious spread of healthy and delicious food.

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. With the Beyond Designs Bistro’s carefully packaged Breakfast in Bed, it becomes a stylish affair that kick starts your day on a high note. Beautifully packed and delivered to you in the morning, it makes you feel like a king, or queen!

It comprises two drinks, a choice of two baked treats, and an elaborate mains menu including pies, quiches, sandwiches, salads and Buddha bowl. You have a good choice of vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian dishes. Round it off with a dessert selection of assorted cookies and tiramisu or cheese cakes. An ideal way to start your day on an indulgent note.

The baked treats include flaky mini croissants that crumble in the mouth with the goodness of butter, and flavourful mini muffins and mini pesto buns. Dishes like chicken shepherd pie, couscous salad and chicken sandwich are finger-licking good and sumptuous. The best part is the attractive packing!

About Beyond Designs Bistro

Beyond Designs Bistro is the brainchild of Neha Gupta, Co-Founder of Delhi-based leading luxury furniture, home accessories and interiors solutions brand, Beyond Designs. A vertical of the Beyond Designs, housed in their flagship store on MG Road, Sultanpur in the Delhi Design District, the charming French-style bistro offers a predominantly Modern European cuisine, with a sprinkling of Asian flavours where the presentation and service are as impeccable and elegant as the beautiful ambience. The Bistro offers a host of gourmet dine-in options, as well as home deliveries.

Beyond Designs Bistro also offers bespoke event hosting services, thereby helping you throw incredible parties. While serving a fully customised menu, they also take care of table décor, styling, staffing and coordination, and take away from you the stress of hosting a great party.