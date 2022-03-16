Backed by India’s Biggest Power Couple Anushka-Virat, Blue Tribe Brings Signature Plant-Based Meat to Singapore

To appeal to The Lion City’s sizable Indian population, Blue Tribe is rolling out its signature line of products, including plant-based chicken sausage, chicken nuggets, chicken keema, and mutton keema. These innovative dishes are now available at supermarkets and stores across the city-state, including Avighna Store, Waangoo, Melville Park Supermarket, Kalam Minimart, Amman Indian grocery store, Maha Mart, KVRS, Amba Ji International, Malar, Saastha, and Fresh Foods Supermarket. Blue Tribe is also available on Waangoo.com.

Sandeep Singh, Co-founder, Blue Tribe says, “After gaining massive traction among our dedicated Indian clientele, Blue Tribe is thrilled to build on that success by bringing our unique, planet-friendly foods to Singapore, where demand for plant-based meat is surging. Food and culture are inextricably linked, so by identifying a clear market gap and offering flavorful dishes that are distinctly different from anything else currently available, we see an immense opportunity for growth.”

Headquartered in Mumbai, Blue Tribe’s products are similar in taste, texture, mouthfeel, and cooking methods to traditional meat products. All Blue Tribe products feature naturally extracted protein, nutrients, and vitamins, including Vitamin B12, but with a fraction of the environmental footprint of conventional meat and no cholesterol. The company functions on DTC and HORECA business models and has already achieved significant market success among non-vegetarian consumers in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

About Blue Tribe

Blue Tribe, founded in 2020 by Sandeep Singh and Nikki Arora Singh offers an alternative for meat in the food supply chain of India. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli backed Blue Tribe is on a mission to revolutionize how India eats its meat with a team dedicated to make the world a better place through constant research and innovation in Food Science. It provides plant-based meat products that are every bit as natural and delicious as animal meat, while also positively impacting the environment and the planet. Products like plant-based frozen minced chicken and chicken nuggets, chicken sausages, chicken momos taste, look, feel, and cook like meat!