AskNestlé.in successfully completes 3 years; records over 3.8 million users in 2021

Nutrition forms one of the building blocks that support a healthy childhood and a healthy life. In this digital era, millennial parents are looking for a practical approach to managing the health of their family. Leveraging their expertise in the space of nutrition, Nestlé India launched AskNestlé in 2019 to empower parents to make informed decisions about food choices and nutrition for their children, by making information available at their fingertips. Since its launch, the platform, in a short period, has managed to record over 10.4 million users. Out of these, 3.8 million users accessed content, nutrition tools, and videos in 2021 alone.

To make information on child nutrition more accessible for parents across the country, the platform was also launched in Hindi language. In 2021, this led to the platform attracting nearly 1 million users who spent time browsing the website and consuming nutrition content exclusively in Hindi. This includes users from Lucknow, Indore, Patna, Jaipur, Delhi to name a few. Further, the healthy recipes corner caught attention of over 3 million parents to try easy nutritious recipes during the lock down. Soya Matar Pulao, Roasted Garlic Potato Soup were recipes that topped the viewership charts.

In lieu of the success garnered by AskNestlé.in and to mark three years of the platform, Nestlé India will launch adult nutrition content on the platform. Talking about the milestone and the launch, Chandan Mukherji, Head – Strategy and Marketing Communication, Nestlé India said, “Since its launch, AskNestlé.in has aimed to equip parents with real-time, personalized advice on nutrition that is balanced, relevant, and scientifically driven. Over the years we have not only made nutrition more accessible by launching the platform in Hindi but have also added features such as growth tracker, immuno scale to the platform that are in sync with the times we are living in. Further leveraging our nutritional expertise and knowledge, we will now be extending this platform to adults by offering nutritional content for all ages, with the intent to make AskNestlé.in ‘One Stop Nutrition Solution’ for the entire family.”

