Asahi Kasei launches #AsahiKaseiMiniChef campaign to recognise your munchkin’s culinary talent

ADVERTISING

With an aim to bring to limelight the hidden culinary talent that your children hone in the kitchens whipping up really scrumptious creations with their little hands, Asahi Kasei India has announced the launch of one-of-its-kind Instagram & Facebook campaign #AsahiKaseiMiniChef. In the current situation, wherein kids have developed a keen interest in cooking and making memories with their loved ones, #AsahikaseiMiniChef will see mommy bloggers with their kids sharing some lovely warm bakes straight from their kitchens. The kids will be the stars of the contest and their mommies will assist them throughout the sweet fun cooking session. The Instagram contest, under the aegis of energetic showstopper Kamya Panjabi, will recognise and laud the young energetic culinary talents judged by Celebrity Chef Rakhee Vaswani.

To register for the contest, you will just have to:

• Follow @asahikasei_in & @Asahi Kasei India

• Share a recipe video of your little munchkins and you cooking using any Asahi Kasei product, and a photo of yourself with the final dish and product

• Make sure you use #AsahiKaseiMiniChef and tag @asahikasei_in and @AsahiKaseiIndia and also tag Chef Rakhee Vaswani’s Instagram and Fb handles.

• Tag & Nominate 3 friends in the comments below

The contest will be held until November 30 ahead of Asahi Kasei announcing the winners handpicked by Celebrity Chef Rakhee Vaswani in December this year, the #AsahikaseiMiniChef campaign will also be roping in several influencer mommies and their kids to stir the charm and flair to the warm contest even more.

ADVERTISING

The lucky winners picked by Celebrity Chef @rakheevaswani will stand a chance to win exciting Prizes from Asahi Kasei! Asahi Kasei will confer the winners with lots of goodies, prizes, Asahi Kasei Mini Chef Certificates and recognize with 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th places respectively. The winner will be given title of Mini Chef. Moreover, the top 10 participants will win Asahi Kasei hampers. There’s no stopping to it just yet. All participants will also win the Title of Mini Chef Ambassador and receive an E-Certificate!

With a focus to preserve food fresh longer and also to avoid food wastage and support oil-free cooking for a healthy lifestyle, Asahi Kasei – the preferred premium kitchen cooking & food preserving sheets brand offers Premium Wrap, Frying Pan Foil, and Cooking Sheet in India. The Premium Wrap is a PVDC Cling film, superior to PVC or PE cling film, it keeps food fresh for a longer time and prevents moisture and smells from seeping through. The Frying Pan Foil is coated with silicone on one side preventing food from sticking to the foil. The foil ensures limited/ no use of oil while cooking. The Cooking Sheet can be used for baking in OTG and traditional ovens as well and cooking in the microwave also drives out the need to grease the baking pan or tray as it is coated with silicone on both the sides as well.