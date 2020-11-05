ADVERTISING

October 27, 2020, New Delhi: Adding more excitement to its much-loved menu, McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced flavorful spicy Chicken Strips for the snack lovers, offering them a choice to enjoy it as a snack or add a portion of it to their next favorite meal. Starting at INR 89/- (excluding taxes), the new juicy Chicken Strips is a part of our all day menu and is available through our McDelivery and takeaway counters at McDonald’s North & East India outlets.

Available in 2pc and 3pc packs, these delicious tender McDonald’s Chicken Strips are made with succulent boneless chicken meat rolled into a crispy batter, and fried to perfection. With an all-natural and even coating, the Chicken Strips are sure to add a flavorsome, juicy and spicy punch to the meal.

“McDonald’s has a legacy of fun, delicious, and craveable food – and now we’re extending that to a delicious chicken side. We continue to invest in our menu in line with our customers’ demands and offering them the taste, convenience and value that only McDonald’s can offer,” says, Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India).

Towards our journey to provide wholesome food choices, our Chicken Strips do not contain any artificial preservatives, flavours or added colours. Our chicken suppliers have FSSAI registered, state-of-the–art facilities ensuring that our chicken is not treated with antibiotics. With Food safety and quality always at the core, all McDonald’s products go through comprehensive quality checks, from farm to table, so that the customers can enjoy safe and delicious food every time they choose McDonald’s.

Furthermore, as a commitment to quality and safety in the current times, McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced the Global ‘Safety+’ program that includes nearly 50-plus process changes in the restaurant operations. Safety+ is a Global system of enhanced hygiene and safety practices that help ensure that every part of the McDonald’s experience is safe for its customers and employees. It builds on more than six decades of safety-first leadership in McDonald’s restaurants.

About McDonald’s India – North and East: McDonald’s restaurants in North and East of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. McDonald’s is committed to deliver the highest quality restaurant experience to its customers in India and serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients sourced locally. McDonald’s serves millions of customers annually at its more than 150 restaurants across North and East of India and provides direct employment to over 6,000 people. With a customer-centric approach, McDonald’s operates through a variety of formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, Drive-thru’s, 24/7 restaurants, McDelivery for customer convenience and experience.

For more information and updates, please log on to www.mcdindia.com, or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube