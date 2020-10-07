A Look at Some of the Best Mandalay Bay Restaurants

ADVERTISING

There is no denying the fascination of good cuisine when looking for a vacation spot is a must! In Mandalay Bay, there’s a wide array of options just to your every need.

These are your best choices for a great meal and dining with others. Find out which restaurants you need to try at Mandalay Bay Las Vegas.

Do not underestimate the other selections. This is a great list to help you make an educated decision.

Image Source: TravelPedia

Libertine Social

You’ll be in for a beautiful time if you make it past the bar at Libertine Social. Still, the catch is that renowned mixologist, Tony Abou-Ganim, has created a cocktail list that will invite your palate to forgo food and instead immerse your calories.

At Libertine Social, Chef Shawn McClain converts the pub food idea into a social experience. They have the best oysters, caviar fried eggs for good measure. And don’t miss the skirt steak from the mesquite-fired grill, the fennel & sausage flatbread!

For drinks or beverages, you need to try out the Barbados Red Rum Swizzle! If you just want to start the night with a drink and a small snack, or if you want a long weekend with cocktails and snacks, this is the right place.

Diablo’s Cantina

Only in Luxor does Diablo’s Cantina unleash its exclusive style of south-of-the-border dining, drinking (and a little decadence).

Diablo’s is open daily for lunch and dinner and offers a wide selection of mouthwatering specialties, including freshly made salsas and guacamoles, along with entrees crafted by their own Chef Saul, such as the Grilled Shrimp Burrito and the Vixen Chicken.

It’s the perfect place to celebrate with family and friends with a range of premium tequilas and signature drinks or reserve our private dining room and party with your entire community during the night.

Rivea Las Vegas

People may talk about great views from the top of the nearby Delano Hotel and the great drinks at the next-door Skyfall Bar, but with his Mediterranean-inspired menu at Rivea Las Vegas, which is accentuated with hints of California cuisine and Las Vegas flair, the chef, Alain Ducasse is a success.

Do not make any hard choices. Go to the sampling menu of the Rivea Tour, and sit back and enjoy the scenery. Walk over to the Skyfall Lounge when dinner is over and enjoy the view of the Las Vegas skyline while drinking some of the best cocktails in town.

Della’s Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas

Della’s kitchen is a casual café-style restaurant near the lobby of Delano Las Vegas which is open for breakfast and lunch. They serve such great flavors in such an unexpected way that you might be tempted to ignore them.

The burgers are among the best in this area, and the spicy, sweet, and savory chicken and waffles are the perfect examples. This is really good food, and more than just one visit is worth it. On the Las Vegas strip, Della’s Kitchen is a secret gem.

Kumi Oh My

Meet Kumi, a Mandalay Bay restaurant beast that serves up massive quantities of Japanese delight and the occasional chop. The Yellowtail at the Bellagio, is commonly known as the best sushi in Vegas.

This place comes from the same (Akira Back) Chef. And it’s 10,000 square feet of pounded Kobe beef and an ocean’s worth of raw fish. The blue-and-white-tiled bar is the first thing that you’ll note here. Request a soda. Shortly, your date should arrive.

And when they do, you’ll have two options: if you feel more of a sort of Colorado-lamb-chops feeling, walk into the wood-and-steel dining room and grab a table (including kimono-upholstered chairs). But if you’re in the mood for seafaring, then you should do the sushi bar.

Other Choices

You may still be hungry. Check out a few more restaurants at Mandalay Bay Las Vegas that will help satiate your cravings. Try Chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken’s Mexican Border Barbecue, Wolfgang Puck’s Italian at Lupo, or Chef Huber Keller’s Fleur’s Global Cuisine.

Image Source: Los Angeles Times

Conclusion

There are many more dining options at the bay. You can choose from gourmet burgers at the Burger Bar inside Mandalay Place, the shopping area adjacent to Mandalay Hotel, Baja style Mexican food at Hussong’s Cantina, casual Italian at Slice of Vegas, or the full-blown Irish Pub experience at Rira Irish Pub.

If you need some music for your dinner, try some Southern-style cooking at the House of Blues.