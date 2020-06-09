The 3 Best Omelet Recipes

ADVERTISING

There are few foods as perfect as the egg for a delicious breakfast or brunch, and one of the best ways to enjoy them is in an omelet. Omelets are just eggs filled with delicious savory fillings that can take you any place in the world.

They are so versatile that by simply switching cheeses, you can move from one country to another. So we thought we would share with you three of our favorite omelets.

Here are three of the best omelet recipes out there!

Omelet Recipes

Italian Omelet

Servings: 4

Ingredients

1 cup sun-dried tomatoes, sliced

1 cup mozzarella, shredded

¼ cup basil, fresh, sliced

1 tbsp. Parmesan, grated

12 eggs

½ cup milk

¼ cup butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat the oven to 200 F. In a small bowl, cover sun-dried tomatoes with boiling water. Set aside for 10 min. In another mixing bowl, beat 3 eggs with 2 tbsps. of milk. Then heat a skillet and add butter. Move pan to coat bottom. When butter froths add eggs and mix for a few minutes with a spatula. Rotate skillet around to distribute eggs. Let cook until set. Sprinkle a little mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, and Parmesan over omelet and season with salt and pepper. Gently run a spatula around the edge of eggs and fold one half over the other. Let cook for one or two more minutes so the cheese will melt. Then slide out of the skillet and keep warm in the oven while repeating the process with the rest of the eggs. Keep warm in a 200 F oven while you rehash the procedure to make extra omelets with the rest of the fixings. Serve omelets warm.

Nutritional Facts

Calories: 462

Proteins: 29g

Carbs: 9g

Fats: 34g

French Omelet

Servings: 1

ADVERTISING

Ingredients

2 tbsps. olive oil

1 tbsp. butter

3 eggs

Dash of salt and pepper

2 tbsps. Gruyere, shredded

2 tsps. chives, fresh, chopped

Directions

Add the olive oil to a skillet and heat over medium-high. In a small bowl, whisk the eggs until they are foamy and add half of the butter into the mix. Add the rest of the butter into the skillet and swirl the butter with the oil until it melts thoroughly. Add eggs to skillet. Move the eggs around with a fork or spatula until about 80% cooked. Then smooth out the top. Season the eggs with salt and pepper to taste. Add the cheese and chives over the entire face of the omelet. Lower the temperature and let cook for a few minutes. Tilt the skillet to the side and use a spatula to move to a plate. Then fold the omelet into a cylinder and serve.

Nutritional Facts

Calories: 758

Proteins: 36g

Carbs: 2g

Fats: 67g

Denver Omelet

Servings: 2

Ingredients

1 tsp. canola oil

¼ cup onion, diced

1/3 cup bell pepper, green, diced

1/3 cup Canadian bacon, diced

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp. butter

4 eggs

½ cup cheddar, shredded

Directions

Warm oil in a skillet. Add onion, bell pepper, and ham. Sauté for 2 minutes, or until veggies are softened. Season with salt and pepper. Remove and place to the side. Wipe out the skillet. Turn down the heat and add butter to the skillet. Coat the bottom of the skillet with melted butter and add eggs. As the eggs set up around the edge, use a spatula to lift the edges and tilt the skillet to allow uncooked egg access to the skillet. Repeat until eggs have set. Season with salt and pepper and add cheese. Place the lid on the skillet for a minute to melt cheese then lower temperature. Add veggie and ham mixture into the center of the egg. Gently flip the edges of the omelet over to cover. Remove and serve.

Nutritional Facts

Calories: 348

Proteins: 18.8g

Carbs: 6.2g

Fats: 27.4g

Summary

Omelets are delicious and can be taken in so many different directions that there is no way you could get tired of them. The recipes above are simply three of the best among a sea of options.

The combinations are never-ending, which is why the omelet is one of the most popular foods for either breakfast or lunch (dinner to be truthful!).