10 Essential Products That You Can Get Delivered From Amazon To Your Doorstep During The Lockdown

Basmati rice is one of the most treasured grains and ageing in rice is essential, as it enriches the features of rice by reducing the moisture content, increasing aroma and yields longer grain length. Aged rice cooks out beautifully with more aromatic scent and gives good bite when relished. The texture is lighter and fluffier.. Wholegrain Basmati rice has the lowest GI (glycaemic index) of all rice types. With this new and convenient packing, KHAAS solves the household problem of storage of rice and is an excellent moisture barrier. The zip lock packaging provides protection to the packed products and allows freshness and shelf life to last longer.

2. ELWORLD AGRO & ORGANIC FOOD PRODUCTS Whole Sharbati Wheat Flour Atta, 5 Kg

It is a certified organic, sharbati (MP Wheat Vareity). The roti/ chapati made of sharbati is much softer and tasty than other variety. . Whole wheat flour benefits: it is used to make a wide range of foods including bread, crumpets, muffins, noodles, pasta, biscuits, cakes, pastries, cereal bars, sweet and savoury snack foods, crackers, crisp-breads, sauces and confectionery (e.g. liquorice). Whole wheat flour nutrients: it contains carbohydrate, protein and fibre content. Store it in a cool and dry place.

3. ELWORLD AGRO & ORGANIC FOOD PRODUCTS Raw Sugar, 1 kg

The organic raw sugar is weighing 1 Kilogram. It is rich in carbohydrate. It provides energy and is used to make several tasty dishes. Keep in a cool and dry place.

4. Nutriorg Instant Oats 100% Gluten Free – 500 g

Nutriorg Instant Oats is 100% Gluten free. Adding instant oats to your diet can help you increase your fiber intake and keep your cholesterol low. Oats are rich in fiber thus helps in reducing the excess fat from body. Start your day with a bowl of Nutriorg instant oat to boosts your intake of B-complex vitamins. Nutriorg Instant Oats gives you half of your daily requirement of vitamin A, an antioxidant that benefits your vision and helps strengthen your immune system. Nutriorg Instant oats is also rich in calcium, magnesium and phosphorus, which are crucial for the health of your bones, nerve function and muscle development.

5. Max Care Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil, 1L

It is extracted from fresh coconut milk, 100 percent natural, cold pressed and unrefined. Skin care, hair care, baby care, dietary. Can be used for internal consumption and external application. Promotes healthy metabolism and weight loss.

6. Pitambari Saptashakti Pure Sesame Oil (1 Liter)

Saptashakti Sesame Oil is the healthiest cooking oil, 100% natural and pure, expelled from best quality seed and Filter through chemical free technology. It is termed as Saptashakti due to presence of 7 minerals i.e., Calcium, iron, manganese, zinc, magnesium, selenium and copper concentrated in sesame seeds play a vital role in bone mineralization, RBC production, enzyme synthesis, hormone production as well as regulation of cardiac and skeletal muscle activities.

7. Siddhagiri’s Satvyk Organic Dalia / Daliya (Genhu (Wheat) Dalia – 1 kg)

It is organic, natural and has no chemicals. It is directly got from farmers and has high nutrients.

8. Surf Excel Easy Wash Detergent Powder, 4 kg & After Wash Morning Fresh Fabric Conditioner, 1.6 L Combo

Surf excel Easy Wash has the power of 10 hands that removes tough stains easily. For tough stains, pre-soak you garments in Surf excel Easy Wash solution for 30 mins. It’s superior technology fights various tough stains such oil, ketchup, chocolate, curry stains. Comfort is an after wash fabric conditioner. Only Detergent is not Enough: Comfort is a small step after wash that coats each cloth fibre with a protective layer & prevents the damage caused by repeated washing. New-like Shine: Comfort nourishes & untangles cloth fibres damaged by washing, and gives clothes an unbelievable shine. Long-lasting freshness: Now with fragrance pearls for long-lasting freshness.

9. Nescafe Gold Coffee – Golden Roast – 100 Grams

It is Premium imported soluble coffee powder for a distinctive coffee experience. Made with choicest Robusta and Arabica beans grounded 10 times finer for a smooth taste. Indulge your senses in a truly distinctive premium coffee blend with NESCAFÉ Gold. Specially designed glass jar keeps your NESCAFÉ Gold delightfully tasty to the last drop.

10. Nestle Everyday Dairy Whitener, 400 g Pouch

Nestle everyday is a tea enhancer that mixes in completely with your tea to lift its taste. Get a thicker & tastier cup of tea every time with everyday dairy whitener